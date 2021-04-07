Following positive study, speed limit changed on I-77 in Mercer County

PRINCETON , WV (WVNS) — If you frequently travel I-77 through Mercer County, you may notice a recent speed limit change has taken place.

The area between Flat Top and Camp Creek was originally reduced to 60 miles per hour due to that particular stretch of interstate being prone to bad accidents. After three speed studies and some new safety measures like guardrails and lighted chevron signs, the speed limit is back to normal at 70 miles per hour.

Jeff Miller, the Executive Director for the Division of Highways, said the results of the study show drivers are comfortable driving the normal speed limit on that stretch. It will now be up to the West Virginia State Police to enforce the speed limit.

“Troop 7 they do a wonderful job in the south end detachment in Princeton and also Beckley will fill in as needed. So, you will see particularly through the coming months as we see more travel on the West Virginia Turnpike, more troopers out there.” Jeff Miller said.

Miller added DOH evaluates the speed on all roads and will make adjustments if necessary.