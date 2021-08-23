Food, football, fans: Tailgating recipe for Battle of the Bluefields

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Battle of the Bluefields is approaching and now that tailgating is approved, it is time to stock up on your favorite football foods.

Chips, drinks, hot dogs, and burgers are always a go to and in the Two Virginia’s, that is no different. Grant’s Supermarket in Bluefield is no stranger to the lines of tailgating shoppers. Manager Jody Neal said ahead of football season, they make sure to be extra prepared.

“We know football season is coming up so we always try to prepare for that and order extra. Because we know people are going to be tailgating, it’s a big time of year for that so we try to be prepared,” said Neal.

Neal said another favorite is potato salad and coleslaw. The Battle of the Bluefields is Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium.