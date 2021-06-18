Food pantries facing ongoing shortage due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Access to food is inconsistent across West Virginia, a problem 59News’ Fill the Boot Drive is aiming to tackle.

Katie Barnes, a 211 Americorps member at the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley, said food pantries are running really low on food due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, they are now, more than ever, in need of donations.

“More people than ever have had to use them,” Barnes said. “We want to make sure they have their stocks because we have a normal clientele that attend these food pantries. We don’t want them to suffer even after the pandemic’s over.”

Barnes said on top of a food shortage, many food pantries were unstaffed due to social distancing measures.