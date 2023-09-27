BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Bluefield West Virginia Economic Authority, in collaboration with multiple partners, purchased two food trucks.

These food trucks are available for small business owners who complete the MyBluefield Entrepreneur’s “Starting a Business” course.

State leaders including Congresswoman Shelley Moore Capito, and Senator Joe Manchin, made remarks on the new food trucks in the area.

Bluefield WV Economic Development Authority Executive Director, Jim Spencer, added that creating a business place can be daunting. However, with the MyBluefield Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp, everything participants need is provided through the course.

“Once they go through the training and graduate the Bluefield Entrepreneur Bootcamp, and a few other things, they are in line. Once they complete their business plan, they are in line for one of these trucks,” said Spencer.

Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin, said even if small businesses do not stick with the food trucks, that they still have the option to utilize their degrees.

“We are really excited to see what this will morph into. We already have a lot of people who are excited about having this sort of business available,” said Martin.

Applications are open and still being accepted.

Some requirements for the program include obtaining a Food Handler’s Certificate, providing a valid Driver’s License, Completing a Driving Course and taking a drug screening of the authority’s choosing.