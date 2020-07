FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia might be this year, but people can still get their fair food fix!

Beginning Thursday, July 9, 2020, food vendors will be stationed at the state fairgrounds in Fairlea. The vendors will be there from Thursday through Sunday each week.

To find out which food vendors will be in Fairlea each week, visit the State Fair of West Virginia Facebook page. State Fair officials will release the names of the food vendors every Monday.