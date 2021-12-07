Forest Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief indicted on felony embezzlement

FOREST HILL, WV (WVNS)– The Forest Hill Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief was indicted on felony embezzlement on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

According to Summers County Prosecutor Kristin Cook, Forest Hill Fire Chief Matthew Stalnaker allegedly embezzled $5,393.30 between the dates of January 2018 and November 2019 from the Forest Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

Stalnaker was arraigned the charge Monday, December 7, 2021.

Stalnaker was also charged with misdemeanor fraudulent schemes and false statements to the commission. He reportedly made a false statement to the Commission on Special Investigations.