Forest Service to close Dolly Sods roads for Winter Safety

PETERSBURG, WV (WVNS) — Starting on Jan. 1, 2021 several roads in the Dolly Sods area will be shut down for the winter. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service does this each year in the Monongahela National Forest for safety reasons.

The gates on Forest Roads 19 and 75, which lead to Dolly Sods, will be closed. The action is taken due to the highly variable road conditions from January to April. They are still open for use by non-motorized use.

“These road closures are put in place to enhance visitor safety,” said Cheat-Potomac District Ranger Jon Morgan. “Forest visitors and emergency responders are put at unnecessary risk without the road closures.”

The Forest Service works with local landowners and residents who are affected by the closures. This is to ensure they have access to their property. Those who need to have access behind the gates are asked to contact the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District in Petersburg.

For more information, contact the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District at 304-257-4488. Information about the status of roads and facilities is also available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf/.