Former Beckley Police Officer named new police chief of WVU Tech

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech named a new police chief for the university department.

Jake Corey served as the Deputy Chief of Police for the Beckley Police Department for 24 years. He said his time there gave him the experience he needed to get to this point, and he feels prepared to tackle this new role.

“This gave me a great opportunity to transition into a chief position which is my ultimate goal, working for a great organization or university,” Corey said.

Corey said more than anything he is excited for the interactions with students

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News