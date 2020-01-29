Former Beckley Police Officer running for Mayor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Retired police officer and U.S. Army Veteran, Marvin Robinson, is running for Beckley Mayor.

Robinson said he works in the community and mentors high school kids. He said he is hoping to improve the community in which he grew up. He wants to run a transparent government and work on the infrastructure in Beckley.

“I’m credible. I’m ethical. I think that’s two things we need in a mayor,” Robinson said.

This is not the first time Robinson ran for mayor. He is up against five other candidates in the 2020 elections, including current mayor, Rob Rappold.