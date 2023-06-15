CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Former Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw died on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. He was 84.

For more than 50 years, Justice McGraw was a public servant whose most recent position was a circuit judge in the Twenty-Seventh Judicial Circuit in Wyoming County. On June 21, 2021, he retired.

He was also a former president of the West Virginia Senate. At the time of his retirement, he was showing signs of Parkinson’s Disease, which unfortunately forced him to step down from his position.

Judge McGraw was born on May 10, 1939, in Wyoming County. He attended Wyoming County public schools and graduated from Morris Harvey College with a bachelor’s degree in political science, history, and economics. He then went onto graduate school at West Virginia University and earned his law degree from Wake Forest University.

He was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1968 and 1970 and the West Virginia Senate in 1972, 1976, and 1980. He then went onto be President of the state Senate from 1980 to 1985. He had the honor and title of National Outstanding Legislator in 1971 from Rutgers University’s Eagleton Institute of Politics.

Judge McGraw was elected to the Wyoming County Board of Education in 1986 and then in 1996, he was elected Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney. Following that, in 1998 he was elected to the Supreme Court, and in turn became the Chief Justice in 2001. In 2008, he was elected as a circuit judge in Wyoming County.

He had many accomplishments, such as a Paul Harris Fellow and a recipient of the Friend of Education Margaret Baldwin Award from the West Virginia Education Association. Lastly, he received the 2022 Fred H. Caplan award from the West Virginia Association of Justice in recognition for his lifetime of service to the Mountain State.

Judge McGraw was married to Peggy Shufflebarger. They have three children.