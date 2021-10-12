Former Mayor of Richwood sentenced to prison for misusing funds following 2016 floods

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHWOOD, WV (WVNS) — The former Mayor of Richwood received his sentence today for misusing funds after the 2016 floods.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Judge Stephen O. Callaghan sentenced Henry Baber to one to 10 years in prison for the felony crime of Obtaining by False Pretense.

Following an investigation, it was determined Baber fraudulently used a government issued card following the floods in Richwood. Baber was the acting mayor at the time of the crime. He admitted to spending $2,400.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories