Former Mayor of Richwood sentenced to prison for misusing funds following 2016 floods

RICHWOOD, WV (WVNS) — The former Mayor of Richwood received his sentence today for misusing funds after the 2016 floods.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Judge Stephen O. Callaghan sentenced Henry Baber to one to 10 years in prison for the felony crime of Obtaining by False Pretense.

Following an investigation, it was determined Baber fraudulently used a government issued card following the floods in Richwood. Baber was the acting mayor at the time of the crime. He admitted to spending $2,400.