Former Mercer County magistrate charged with harassment

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A former magistrate judge from Mercer County was charged with assault after resigning amid similar accusations in March 2021.

According to police, a member of the public who worked at the courthouse issued a complaint on Jan. 26, 2021. That person claimed Charles Nicholas Poe made inappropriate sexual, homophobic, and racist comments verbally and by text. The complaint stated Poe would remind the individual he was a magistrate if they did not reply to the text messages.

On Monday, November 1, 2021, the victim reported Poe had come into the judicial Annex and they felt trapped and distressed as Poe was standing in the lobby outside her office. The victim also told police, a family member saw Poe near the victims car in the parking lot taking pictures.

Charles Poe was arrested and charged with one count of Harassment.

