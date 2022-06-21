PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — According to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney, Brian Cochran, James Stehlin Jr., of Edenton, North Carolina, and formerly Princeton, WV pleaded guilty to two counts of sending obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor.

Stehlin entered the guilty plea on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

According to court documents, on June 19, 2021, Detective-Sergeant Steven Sommers, with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint from an underage girl in regards to the incident. The minor told officers that around June 2020, James Stehlin Jr. had added her and multiple friends on both Snapchat and Facebook. Throughout the interview, she told officers that Stehlin had been a teacher at Princeton Middle School when her and her friends were students there. Between June and July of 2020, Stehlin reportedly sent nude videos and photos to the underage girls.

Cochran made it known that Stehlin was NOT employed by Mercer County Schools during the time of these crimes.

Stehlin was not employed by Mercer County Schools at the time of these crimes. We have excellent teachers and coaches throughout Mercer County who are dedicated to the education, well-being, and safety of our kids. I am confident that his crimes are not in any way a reflection on our school system or athletic departments. Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran

James Stehlin Jr. remains detained at the Southern Regional Jail pending his sentencing.