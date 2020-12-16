Former middle school teacher charged with soliciting minors in Fayette County

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — A Brooke County man faces sexual assault charges in Fayette County.

Leonard Dale Varner Jr., 34, of Beech Bottom, was arrested on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Varner was a former teacher at Ansted Middle School. Deputies received complaints of Varner allegedly conducting illegal acts with underage minors. These incidents were believed to have happened from 2016 through 2020 with multiple victims. Deputies also said these incidents took place in Fayette, Kanawha, and Nicholas Counties.

Varner was charged with Soliciting a Minor Via Computer, Second Degree Sexual Assault, and Sexual Assault by Parent, Guardian, or Custodian. He was arrested in Brooke County on Tuesday. He is in the Northern Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The sheriff’s department also said more charges could be filed in Fayette County, as well as Kanawha and Nicholas Counties.