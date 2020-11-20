Former Monroe County Sheriff laid to rest

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Members of the Monroe County community honored a former sheriff who passed away.

Elmer Galford was laid to rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was a longtime law enforcement officer in the county. He also spent many years in the fire service and was the president of the board for the Lindside Volunteer Fire Department for more than a decade.

Richard Miller, the Chief of the Lindside VFD, said Galford was known for his dedication to his community.

“He lived to serve his community and his county, no matter which end of the county he was on,” Miller said.

Miller organized a fire brigade to take Galford to his final resting place in Rock Camp, Monroe County.

