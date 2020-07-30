Former public defender takes over as interim magistrate in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An interim magistrate is appointed in Raleigh County.

Pat Lamp is taking over the position. He wore many hats throughout his career. He is a former public defender and worked in prosecuting attorney’s office for eight years.

Lamp told 59News this experience will help him be successful as a magistrate.

“Well, I’ve worked closely with the other magistrates as a prosecutor and I enjoyed working with them, so I thought I’d try this,” said Lamp.

Lamp will take over the position next month. He will hold the position until December. The magistrate seat will be on the ballot in November.

