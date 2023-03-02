BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The former director of the Raleigh County Housing Authority pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday, March 2, 2023, to a count of illegally converting funds and property that belongs to the federal government.

Laquinta Lowe, the defendant, led the public housing organization before and during the COVID pandemic.

The authority’s board of directors reportedly approved overtime pay for Lowe during the pandemic, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation looked into the situation and later charged her with financial wrongdoing.

A report from the probation office is needed before officials can proceed with sentencing. Her sentencing date is set for June.

The majority of the board of directors, which approved Lowe’s overtime pay, has since resigned.

Lowe filed a civil suit against the Housing Authority in 2021.