BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Retired Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputy, Ron Booker, is running for Beckley City Council.

Booker served as councilman for Ward 5 in the past. He lost last election, but Booker said he is confident he can win this year.

“I think my main concern is the citizens and making sure the citizens are kept happy and can receive proper services, and I’d like to represent the entire city of Beckley,” Booker explained.

The primary election in West Virginia is May 12, 2020.