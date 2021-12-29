Former WV State Senator Sue Cline has passed away

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Former WV Senator Sue Cline, who represented District 9, has passed away at the age of 75, according to the WV Republican Party.

Former Senator Susan Cline, 75, was born in Wyoming County and represented District 9 in the WV State Senate through her political career. District 9 is made up of portions of McDowell, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties. She was first appointed to the Senate in 2016 by former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.

After social media posts began circulating, multiple current and former members of the WV State Senate began giving their condolences.

“I was shocked to learn this morning of the passing of former Senator Sue Cline. Sue was one of the most dedicated members I have ever served with in the West Virginia Legislature. She was a fighter and a tireless advocate for the families of her district. Her love of her state and her country were second to none. My thoughts and prayers are with her family as they remember and celebrate her life in the coming days.” Senate President Craig Blair

“I was heartbroken to learn of the death of our former colleague, Senator Sue Cline, this morning,” said Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier). “On behalf of our Democratic caucus, we express our sincere condolences to Sue’s family, friends, and colleagues. I served with Sue for three years and enjoyed getting to know her. She was straightforward, passionate about helping southern West Virginia, and immensely proud of her family. We worked together on a flood relief issue a few years ago, and I saw what a fierce advocate she was for her region. She will be missed, and we thank God for her service to the state of West Virginia.” Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier)

I am greatly saddened to inform you of the passing State Senator Sue Cline. Sue was a dedicated member of our Party, a woman of faith, and an outstanding West Virginian. She was truly an inspiration for conservative women, and led the charge in bringing conservative change to the coalfields that had been dominated by leftist leadership for decades. Her honesty, industry, and humanity were a credit to her and a joy to everyone she encountered. The Party will miss her dearly and our prayers go out to her surviving family and friends. Mark Harris | WVGOP Chairman

“Sue Cline embodied and personified the true essence of a dedicated public servant. She represented the citizens of Wyoming, Raleigh, and McDowell counties with fever, passion, and love. Her contributions to progress and opportunity in West Virginia were total and complete. Her most endearing trait was an enthusiastic, yet quiet faith in God. It is her faith that gives comfort to all who loved and respected Senator Cline that she is now with her heavenly Father.” Former Senate President Mitch Carmichael

“From the moment she arrived to the West Virginia Senate, Sue Cline poured her heart and soul into her service. Her kind heart and her strong sense of community guided her in every way. She was a valuable part of a team that helped to change West Virginia. Sue will be sadly missed by all who were blessed to know her, and my prayers are with her family and friends during this time.” Former Senate President Bill Cole

State Treasurer Riley Moore also released a statement on the sudden passing of former Senator Cline.

“I was shocked and saddened this morning to hear of the passing of Senator Sue Cline,” Treasurer Moore said. “Having served with her in the Legislature, I knew Sue to be a fierce advocate for conservative principles and the people of West Virginia. She devoted her heart and soul to fighting for the people of her district. Mina and I send our thoughts and prayers to Sue’s family, friends and colleagues as we all mourn her loss.” State Treasurer Riley Moore

Sue Cline will be remembered by her peers and those close to her as someone who cared deeply about those she represented.

Stick with 59News as we continue to update this story.