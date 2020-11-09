Former Supreme Court Justice Richard Neely passes away at his Charleston home on Sunday

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Former Supreme Court Justice Richard Neely, 79, passed away at his Charleston home on Sunday, Nov. 8. He was surrounded by his closest family and friends.

The former Supreme Court Justice had recently been diagnosed with liver cancer.

Richard Neely was awarded the Bronze Star as a U.S. Army artillery captain in Vietnam. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and Yale Law School.

The former Supreme Court Justice was a partner with the Charleston law firm Neely & Callaghan. He ran unsuccessfully for a Division 1 seat on the Supreme Court in May.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) released a statement about Neely’s death.

“Just learned Justice Richard Neely passed away,” Capito says. “Justice Neely was a wonderful man, great legal mind, and a good and loyal friend to our family. Our thoughts go to Carolyn and the entire Neely family. I know Charlie and I will miss seeing Richard and Carolyn on their daily walks around Charleston. What a loss.”