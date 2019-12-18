Former West Virginia University rifle star gets NCAA award

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Former West Virginia University rifle star Ginny Thrasher has won an NCAA award.

Thrasher was selected Tuesday as one of the the organization’s Today’s Top 10 Award winners for success in sports, the classroom and the community. An award ceremony is set for January in California.

Thrasher shot for the Mountaineers from 2015 to 2019 and has won a host of awards, including a gold medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering last May.

