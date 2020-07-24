Former WVU associate professor pleads guilty to fraud

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia University associate professor has admitted to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell’s office said Thursday that 58-year-old Qingyun Sun of Morgantown pleaded guilty to defrauding the university and to the tax charge. The office says the charges stemmed from his official travel to China. The release says Sun agreed to pay more than $6,200 in restitution to the university.

He faces up to 20 years on the wire fraud count and up to three years on the tax fraud count. He also faces a $250,000 fine for each count.