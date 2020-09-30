FOUND: Missing woman found safe

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020: According to the Aware Foundation based in Roanoke, Virginia, Sherri Masters was found safe. She was located around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY — Officers with the Tazewell Police Department are asking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Sherri Lynn Masters 46, was last seen on Monday, September 28, 2020 around 4:30 p.m. in the Bluefield VA area. Masters is 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Masters was last seen wearing a baggy red hoodie, jeans and white boots.

Masters has a superman tattoo on her shoulder and a horse shoe tattoo on the bottom of her leg. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tazewell Police Department at (276)-988-0645.

