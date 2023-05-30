MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On May 30, Virginia State Police reported responding to a fatal crash on I-81 in Montgomery County that left four dead.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. when a Chevrolet SUV pulling a U-haul trailer was traveling north on Interstate 81 at mile marker 120.2. The SUV lost control and spun out, leading to the vehicle being struck by a tractor-trailer also traveling north. A second crash occurred shortly after.

Three occupants of the Chevrolet SUV died on the scene, while a fourth occupant was flown to the Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where they later died. No injuries were reported in the second crash.

The roadway is currently still blocked as emergency responders work to remove debris and reconstruction takes place. A detour has been put in place at exit 118.

There is no word on when the roadway is expected to be clear. WFXR will update you with more information as it is made available.