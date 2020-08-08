Four local veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Four local veterans were presented a handmade quilt on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at a special event put on by the Sew-Sew Sisters in Beckley.

The group is part of the the Quilts of Valor Foundation – which began back in 2003 when Founder Catherine Roberts’ son was deployed in Iraq.

Beth Jarrell, a member of the Sew-Sew Sisters, said the foundation’s mission is “To cover all those service members and veterans wounded physically or psychologically with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

“It’s such an honor and privileged to meet these men and women, to have worked on some of the quilts, the quilts come from all over we love when we can give away one of our own but today we are giving out some that were sent to us,” Jarrell said.

One of the Veterans that received a quilt was Army Veteran Timothy Hicks who served in Iraq.

“Well I didn’t really know what it was until I got here and I mean it’s beautiful and these people you know but I just feel like I don’t deserve it like I just did what hundreds of thousands Americans would do and it’s very nice,” Hicks said.

Hicks said gestures like this reassure him that people back home are supportive while military men and women are fighting for their country overseas.

“When you go over there its rough you know some people sit there and say they’re backing you and they’re there for you but then when you come home and you see all this it really hits home,” Hicks said.

Jarrell added that seeing the expressions on the Veterans faces when they get the quilt is priceless.

“It’s just amazing how humble he was and to know that when we was serving to know that people were thinking about him but then to come home and be recognized and truly see the people who have supported them,” Jarrell said.

For more information on the Quilts of Valor Foundation you can visit their website.