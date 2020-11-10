UPDATE: Six schools in Greenbrier County transition to remote learning due to COVID-19

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — 8:30 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 — Two more schools were added to the list to learn remotely this week following positive COVID-19 cases in Greenbrier County.

Greenbrier County Schools announced Western Greenbrier Middle School and Ronceverte Elementary were added to the list. Both schools were learn remotely Tuesday, November 10th. All schools will be deep cleaned and sanitized before students return Thursday, November 11th. White Sulphur Springs Elementary will not transition back to in-person learning until after Thanksgiving Break on November 30th.

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Four schools in Greenbrier County are closed due to positive cases of COVID-19.

Greenbrier East High School, Eastern Greenbrier Middle, White Sulphur Springs Elementary, and Rupert Elementary are all affected by the closures. People exposed will be notified and quarantined.

Superintendent Jeff Bryant, said they are working with the Greenbrier County Health Department.

“They notified us of the positive cases,” Bryant said. “Then we work together on the contact tracing, we work together on what school closures need to happen and the length of time. So, it’s a partnership in everything we do.”

Greenbrier East High School, Eastern Greenbrier Middle, and Rupert Elementary are virtual until Thursday, November 12, 2020. Students at White Sulphur Springs Elementary will be virtual for two weeks. They return on Monday, November 30. 2020after their Thanksgiving Break.

