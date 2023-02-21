OCEANA, WV (WVNS)– Since 2021, a nine-year-old girl from Wyoming County raised almost $10,000 for the American Heart Association to help make a difference.

Fourth grader Lillian Stewart arranges fundraisers all by herself to raise money for the AHA since both of her grandparents live with heart disease.

To raise the money, Lillian set up bake sales and raffles, sold AHA bracelets and used sponsorships.

Stewart has won multiple awards for her efforts, including top youth fundraiser and becoming a member of the High 5 club, which is awarded for personally raising more than $5,000.

She said one of the highlights, however, was becoming the Face of the AHA Beach Ride in 2022.

The beach ride is a donation-based parade where thousands show up to participate, and last year, it raised around $485,000.

Stewart said above everything, however, her favorite part is, “helping stop heart disease and saving lives through raising money and helping research.”

Since Stewart first started in 2021, she has personally raised a total of $9,554 to help show her support and hopes to raise even more in 2023.

To donate to AHA and help Stewart reach her goals, click here.