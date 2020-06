FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fourth of July festivities are cancelled in the Town of Fayetteville due to COVID-19 concerns.

Town officials voted on Thursday, June 25, 2020 to cancel events scheduled for July 3-July 4, 2020. Officials said the decision was made after consulting the Fayette County Health Department. They felt it was more important to protect residents and visitors.

Officials said they look forward to next year’s event.