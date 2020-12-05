Frankford man donates to Toys for Tots for kids in need

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — People tend to feel more generous during the holiday season, with many donating for their own reasons. For one Greenbrier County man, he understands the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on many families this year.

Mark Bennett, a routine donor, felt different this year with the pandemic.

“I just know that there are a lot of kids out there that are cooped up and they just need some toys and stuff,” Bennett said. “I just think it’s the right thing to do.”

On his shopping trip on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, he purchased toys from Walmart to donate on his way out.