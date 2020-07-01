Frankford Veterinary Hospital reports staff member with COVID-19

FRANKFORD, WV (WVNS) — Staff at the Frankford Veterinary Hospital reported an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee worked a half day on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Frankford office.

Due to the positive result, the rest of the staff is now also be being tested. The hospital stated in a release this has caused a burden where they were required to limit the number of appointments and emergencies they can respond to.

Those who have appointments are asked to call when they arrive. A staff member will come out to get your pet along with a detailed history. Owners are asked to remain in their vehicle until the appointment is over.

All staff members are wearing masks. They ask people to be patient. Anyone who would like to reschedule an appointment can call the hospital at 304-497-3409.