Fred’s Remnants: Details, Hazards, and Timing

Flash Flood Watches are in effect for McDowell, Tazewell, and Bland counties until 12 pm Wednesday.

Worst Conditions: 8pm Tonight – 4am Wednesday

Flash Flooding is possible everywhere, especially through the overnight hours early Wednesday morning

Strong to Severe Storms are possible overnight Gusty Winds 30+ mph Non-Zero Tornado risk







In general, Fred will pack a punch across the area. Fred’s track to the west of I-77 will put much of the region at risk of some strong to severe storms during the overnight hours. This does include the risk of a brief spin-up tornado. With that in mind, it is beyond important that you have at least three ways to get weather alerts, especially ones that are able to wake you up in the middle of the night if needed.

Be sure you know where in your house you can find shelter if necessary. It’s recommended to be in the lowest level of your home in an interior room away from any windows. A mobile home *WILL NOT* provide adequate shelter in the event of a tornado.

Fred’s remnants, while weaker, will still provide generally gusty winds of 20-30+ mph across much of the region. With the already saturated ground, this can topple weak or old trees more easily. This, along with other hazards, such as rock or mudslides, can knock out power in some areas. Make sure your phone and other necessary electronics are fully charged BEFORE you go to bed.

Travel should be limited through the overnight hours; hazards in the road, such as flooding or downed trees will be much harder to see. If you come across a flooded roadway DO NOT attempt to cross it, just turn around and find an alternate route. It’s not worth the risk to your own life or the lives of the first responders who have to rescue you.