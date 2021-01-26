Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at PCH Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be available at Princeton Community Hospital Bluefield for all West Virginia residents. The PCH Bluefield location is formerly known as the Bluefield Regional Medical Center and is located at 500 Cherry Street, Bluefield, WV.

The free testing events at this location will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26; Thursday, Jan. 28; Tuesday, Feb. 2; and Thursday, Feb. 4 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday.

The drive-thru testing dates are West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Sponsored events. These are specifically held for WV residents, in partnership with Princeton Community Hospital.