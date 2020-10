FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Free COVID-19 testing is taking place at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds.

People can take advantage of the testing from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.on Saturday, October 24, 2020. It’ll take place in front of the Underwood Building. People are asked to stay in their cars and stay masked.

This testing is provided by the Greenbrier County Health Department.