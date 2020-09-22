Free COVID-19 testing available in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — People living in Summers County can get tested for free this week.

Free testing for COVID-19 will take place at the Freight Depot in Hinton on Thurs. Sept. 24, 2020. Testing runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis. No proof of insurance is required, but identification will be taken.

Chad Meador, an Administrator at the Summers County Health Department, said they encourage everyone to get tested in order to get a better understanding of how many people actually have the virus in the community.

“It’s an opportunity for individuals to get tested, both asymptomatic, symptomatic. It’s a good opportunity for counties such as us, in the gold, to promote awareness,” Meador said.

Meador said anyone under 18 is required to have a parent or legal guardian present when getting tested.