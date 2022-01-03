Covid-19 Surge Testing to be held in Princeton

FILE – A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The fast-moving omicron variant is complicating a key question: How does the COVID-19 pandemic end and the world co-exist with this virus? Experts agree that the coronavirus is here to stay. Ending the pandemic won’t be like flipping a light switch. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas, File)

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 Testing and Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Princeton, WV.

The clinic will take place at ResCare, located at 712 Mercer Street. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. The clinic will run from 11:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. Insurance is not required.

You will get results back 48 to 72 hours after taking the test.

Vaccinations of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson will be available for everyone ages 5 and up, but any child under the age of 18 wanting a vaccination will need a parent or legal guardian present.

For more information, email surge.testing@paac2.org, call 304-741-7157, or visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram at @PAAC.Surge for updates.