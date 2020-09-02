Free COVID-19 testing coming to Monroe County

PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — The only county in the Red on West Virginia’s County Alert System is offering free COVID-19 testing. The event is planed for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The announcement was made by the Monroe Health Center. The event will be held at Peterstown Elementary-Middle School on College Drive.

According to a release, there is no appointment needed. Tests are diagnostic for current infections. People with questions can contact Monroe Health Center at 304-772-3064.

