Free COVID-19 testing in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — There are 23 active cases of COVID-19 in Mercer County. That is according to the local health department. A release on Friday, July 10, 2020 stated there were 48 new cases of the illness in the past two and a half weeks.

The total number of cases in reported in Mercer County to date is 61. Here is the breakdown of how cases were transmitted:

21.5-percent – Travel to Myrtle Beach, SC and surrounding areas

21.5-percent – Travel to other areas

57-percent – Community Transmission

Two new cases reported in Friday’s release. These cases were community transmitted. Contact tracing is complete and the individuals are isolated.

There are two chances for members of the community to be tested for free. The first is on Saturday, July 11. The second is Friday, July 17. Both events are from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mercer County Health Department in Bluefield, WV

Of the 61 cases identified 38 have recovered and are out of isolation. There are 23 positive cases still in quarantine.

Due to this recent increase of positive cases, Mercer County Health Department is strongly suggesting that employers closely monitor staff returning from vacation for signs and symptoms of infection. This monitoring might include daily temperature checks, requiring that returning staff get tested prior to resuming their duties, and/or requiring that returning employees keep a log of public areas and contacts that were visited while on vacation.

Please remember as you travel to try and be aware of the local COVID-19 situation and any hot-spots. Be sure to protect yourself and others while vacationing by observing COVID-19 safety protocols. These protocols include social distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing face masks when social distancing is not possible, and regularly washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap.

Information on Governor Justice’s Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement can be found here: https://governor.wv.gov/Documents/2020%20Executive%20Orders/EO%2050-20.pdf