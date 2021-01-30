Free COVID-19 testing offered for minority communities in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Minorities were able to receive free COVID-19 testing in Raleigh County. The City of Beckley partnered with the Partnership of African American Churches for this event.

People went to the Heart of God Ministries in Beckley to receive their test. Jameria Little is an LRN.

She said they want to reach out to the minority community because a lot of people have not received COVID-19 testing.

“It is a known fact that people of color have been affected by the disease more rapidly and in a different way, than anybody else, so it is important that we reach our people who are not being tested as much as they should be tested,” Little said.



Little said they will have more COVID-19 testing clinics. For a list of the testing sites, you can visit our website.