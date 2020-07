TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — People in Tazewell County can get tested for the coronavirus regardless of their symptoms.

The free drive-thru testing will happen Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds from noon to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary to get the test.

To avoid waiting in line, call the Tazewell County Health Department at 276-988-5585 to preregister.

As of Tuesday, June 30th, the Virginia Department of Health reported 15 cases of COVID-19 in Tazewell County.