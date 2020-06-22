Free COVID-19 testing to be held at Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Free COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Anyone under the age of 18 must be with a legal guardian. A doctor’s note is not needed to get tested.
Testing will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 starting at 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
