Free COVID-19 testing to be held at Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Free COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be with a legal guardian. A doctor’s note is not needed to get tested.

Testing will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 starting at 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News