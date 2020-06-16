Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People worried about symptoms or feeling anxious about the coronavirus can soon get tested in Beckley.
The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department will host the free testing Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Tests will be offered from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
The test is available to everyone. However, people under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.