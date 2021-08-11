Free health fair focuses on routine check-ups missed because of COVID-19

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — COVID-19 caused many to forgo routine checkups and screenings. So multiple health agencies in Tazewell County are holding a free health fair to give everyone who visits a clean bill of health. The health fair is at the Tazewell location of the Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems building.

“They’re doing blood work, we’re doing vision screenings, we’re doing paps for women that haven’t had paps for a while they can come and get a pap done. Have their cholesterol checked, they’re doing school physicals, all kinds of stuff going on,” said Nurse Practitioner Kerri Jackson.



The health fair opens back up Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Jackson said all checkups are free and open to anyone interested.