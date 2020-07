BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With Governor Jim Justice’s mask mandate, people in Raleigh County can get face masks for free.

Dumas Psychology Collective is teaming up with Robert Dunlap & Associates to host a free mask drive. The masks will be given out from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.Friday, July 10, 2020 at Robert Dunlap & Associates on Main Street in Uptown Beckley.

Anyone with questions should contact Dumas Psychology Collective at 304-278-3388