Freedom Flag prepares for Fourth of July

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) – If you drive down I-77, you will notice some new additions to the Freedom Flag in Flat Top.

There are six new flag poles for drivers to see; one for each branch of the military, with one awaiting the space force flag.

Preparations are in the works for the Fourth of July. Owner Dayton Meadows III added a new parking lot to fill with special decorations for the holiday.

“We plan on being here all day and I have six Polaris slingshots, of which I will have five here to take people on rides if they want to promote it, and they are all decorated with military stuff, showcasing what our values system is for this country,” said Meadows.

Meadows also invites people to bring their own combination locks to place on the fence surrounding the Freedom Flag billboard.