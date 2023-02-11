GHENT, WV (WVNS) –On Saturday, February 11th, Freefolk Brewery took over over the taps at the Snowdrift Lounge at Winterplace Ski Resort for a day.

The local brewery from Fayetteville also gave away some special merchandise, including a t-shirt and hat.

Jordan Herron came up from Knoxville, Tennessee to visit Winterplace for the first time. He said it is cool to see local breweries trying different ways to get new customers.

“Honestly, you’re out here just promoting beer and what not, people that are on the ski slopes love beer and you just call them in and they’ll come,” said Herron. “Build it, they will come.” that’s the famous quote, right? So I think its awesome. If they’re giving away free t-shirts or something like that, then I think its another way to bring them in but I think its pretty cool what they’re doing.”

Looks like plenty of people enjoyed hitting the bar as much as they enjoyed hitting the slopes.