ADVISORIES/WATCHES IN EFFECT FOR OUR REGION:

McDowell, Wyoming, Northwest Raleigh, & Northwest Fayette from 1 AM to 1 PM Saturday.

Tazewell, Bland, Giles from 1 AM to 1 PM Saturday.

Southeast Raleigh & Southeast Fayette counties from 1 AM Saturday to 1 AM Sunday.

Mercer, Summers, Monroe, & Greenbrier counties from 4 AM Saturday to 1 AM Sunday.

Southeast Nicholas & Pocahontas counties from 7 AM Saturday to 1 AM Sunday.

Friday is a calm and dry day with high pressure giving us a great day. A rather cold start in the upper teens, low 20s so a jacket wouldn’t hurt for the morning commute. The rest of your Friday will see sun and clouds as temperatures rise into the upper 30s, low 40s. Increasing clouds during the overnight as our weekend turns unsettled.

Saturday morning sees a low pressure system arrive. With the showers arrive during the pre-dawn hours, the lowlands will experience instances of freezing rain before switching over to primarily rain for the afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 30s. The mountains will see snow showers persist far longer as travel is impacted for the mountains and lowlands. Slick and breezy conditions will make any commute tricky.

Sunday sees a wraparound effect from our passing low pressure, bringing in moisture from the Great Lakes and eventually some snow showers into the region. We’ll see temperatures struggle to get into the middle 30s as snow showers start to fade in the afternoon, with some lingering activity across the mountains. Slick travel can still be expected to times so it would help to give yourself an extra couple of minutes before hitting the road.

Monday is a cold start to the new week as temperatures are in the 20s! Black ice will be an issue for anyone traveling across or near the mountains. Thankfully, high pressure will build in for our Monday, giving us mostly sunny skies as temperatures make their way back into the 40s.

Tuesday brings back another low pressure system. Showers arrive in the morning, through with fairly warm temperatures, most can expect mainly rain with the mountains experiencing a wintery mix. As temperatures warm up into the 40s, everyone will see rain by the afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds look possible, which can impact anyone traveling for their Tuesday.

Wednesday ditches the rain in favor of snow showers as we deal with backflow from the low pressure system. A good reminder that any snow shower can reduce visibility on the roads and lead to slick travel. With a west, northwest flow, it will be a cold Wednesday as temperatures try to get into the low to middle 30s.

Thursday brings back the sunshine again as another high pressure moves in. With a southeast flow kicking in, temperatures look primed to climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. Thursday overall will be a good catchup day as we get another break from the unsettled pattern we’ve been experiencing.

Friday also looks promising for some sunny skies to start off your morning commute. It’s another chilly morning in the 20s but southwest winds will take a hold, climbing our temperatures into the low to middle 40s. Increased clouds as we transition to the afternoon eventually followed by showers to end off your Friday night.

In your extended forecast, showers arrive through your Saturday and Sunday. At this time, temperatures look too warm to bring any sort of winter weather back into the region, but we will be keeping an eye on that as we move into next week. Always a good reminder to have the StormTracker 59 app to keep up to date with your latest forecast.

