Friday night shelter in place at Snowshoe ends in multiple charges against suspect

SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) — A shelter in place order on Friday at Snowshoe ended with multiple charges being brought on the suspect.

On Friday evening, Roger Wayne Sills, 41, was seen acting strangely around other people. While acting this way, Sills was also in possession of a handgun.

After leaving the initial scene, Sills then stopped and got in a UPS truck drive on US Route 66. While in the truck, Sills discharged five rounds from the handgun.

The driver of the package delivery truck took Sills to a Par Mar store where he entered the Route 66 Restaurant. Once inside the restaurant, Sills was taken into custody without incident by Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Roger Wayne Sills is charged with kidnapping, felony destruction of property and eight-counts of wanton endangerment. Sills is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail. No bail has been set.