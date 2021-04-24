Friends and family honor local educator who passed away

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COAL CITY, WV (WVN) — Friends, family, and colleagues honor a local educator. Kevin Peters was a speech specialist at Coal City Elementary. He recently passed away from a heart attack.

His loved ones wanted to honor him and keep his legacy alive at the school, so they planted a dogwood tree. Megan O’Neal is a social worker at the school and helped organized the event.

“Kevin celebrated life, so we didn’t want to do a sad, sappy thing. So we wanted to do a happy, joyful thing just to honor his life and the person that he was. And I think that this was the best way to do it just to celebrate him,” O’Neal said.

The tree was planted in front of the school and a bench was also placed there to honor him.
O’Neal said they picked a dogwood tree because it is known to survive harsh conditions and has a strong appearance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News