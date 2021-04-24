Friends and family honor local educator who passed away

COAL CITY, WV (WVN) — Friends, family, and colleagues honor a local educator. Kevin Peters was a speech specialist at Coal City Elementary. He recently passed away from a heart attack.

His loved ones wanted to honor him and keep his legacy alive at the school, so they planted a dogwood tree. Megan O’Neal is a social worker at the school and helped organized the event.

“Kevin celebrated life, so we didn’t want to do a sad, sappy thing. So we wanted to do a happy, joyful thing just to honor his life and the person that he was. And I think that this was the best way to do it just to celebrate him,” O’Neal said.

The tree was planted in front of the school and a bench was also placed there to honor him.

O’Neal said they picked a dogwood tree because it is known to survive harsh conditions and has a strong appearance.