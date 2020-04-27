Friends of Charity Auto Fair Cruise-In postponed

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Friends of Charity Auto Fair Cruise-In is postponed until further notice. The event was scheduled for May 2nd at the Marquee Cinemas in the Beckley Galleria.

While the cruise-in is postponed, the main event is still scheduled to take place. The Friends of Charity Auto fair is set for July 17 and 18 at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver.

The annual event serves a fundraiser for Hospice of Southern West Virginia, which serves terminally ill patients in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Wyoming counties, as well as Brian’s Safe House.