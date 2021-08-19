Friends of Charity Auto Fair raises more than $80,000

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The 16th Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair raised a mountain of money this year for two great causes in West Virginia.

The event, which was held on July 9 and July 10, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport raised more than $81,000. There were 512 show cars registered this year, with thousands of people in attendance over the two-day event.

Members of the FOCAF Steering Committee gave the check to Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.

A date for next year’s fair will be announced soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News