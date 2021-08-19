Friends of Charity Auto Fair raises more than $80,000

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The 16th Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair raised a mountain of money this year for two great causes in West Virginia.

The event, which was held on July 9 and July 10, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport raised more than $81,000. There were 512 show cars registered this year, with thousands of people in attendance over the two-day event.

Members of the FOCAF Steering Committee gave the check to Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.

A date for next year’s fair will be announced soon.